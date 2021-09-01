MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €209.92 ($246.97).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of MTX traded down €2.05 ($2.41) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €194.35 ($228.65). 224,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a PE ratio of 88.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €205.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €205.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

