Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

