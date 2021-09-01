MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $269.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

