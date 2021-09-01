MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,689 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.