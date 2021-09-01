MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,023,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.