Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,949. The stock has a market cap of $246.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average of $215.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

