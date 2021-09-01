Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

BAC stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. 52,233,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,783,594. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

