Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $20.79 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,684,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

