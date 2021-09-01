Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,922 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.46. 6,185,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,428. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

