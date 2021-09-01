Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.93. 4,283,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.94 and its 200-day moving average is $219.66. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

