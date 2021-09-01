Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,682,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $477.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

