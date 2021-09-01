My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $4.17

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00008728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00136224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00162340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.34 or 0.07460634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.45 or 1.00080288 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.74 or 0.01007099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

