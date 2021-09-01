Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 21,000 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

