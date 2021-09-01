Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 126,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 123,316,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

