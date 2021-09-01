Name Change Token (NCT) Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $103,323.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00132882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.90 or 0.00819788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 47,933,410 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

