National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.39.

Shares of NA traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$99.76. 772,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,400. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$62.50 and a 52 week high of C$101.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

