National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.39.

Shares of NA traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$99.76. 772,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,400. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$62.50 and a 52 week high of C$101.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

