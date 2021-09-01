National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Truist Securities

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

NYSE:NSA opened at $57.25 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

