NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £148.35 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £148.35 ($193.82).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

On Wednesday, July 28th, Katie Murray acquired 74 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Katie Murray acquired 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($196.47).

Shares of NWG stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 212.70 ($2.78). 14,184,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,053,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.81. The stock has a market cap of £24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.30 ($2.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275 ($3.59).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

