Navcoin Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $33.87 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004932 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00037733 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00022261 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,517,396 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.