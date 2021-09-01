Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

NAVI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 113,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,060. Navient has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.