Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the July 29th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Tom Gwydir bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,031 shares in the company, valued at $84,276.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,295. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEPH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,675. The company has a market cap of $83.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. Nephros has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

