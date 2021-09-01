Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.29. The stock had a trading volume of 306,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,966. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95. The firm has a market cap of $355.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.