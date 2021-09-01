NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.46 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTES stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

