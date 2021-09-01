NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $125.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HSBC from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NTES opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NetEase by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NetEase by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 994,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,654,000 after buying an additional 108,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

