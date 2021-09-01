NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $92.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.64. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

