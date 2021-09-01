Neutrino Dollar Market Cap Hits $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

