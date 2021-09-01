Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00150448 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.