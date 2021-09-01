New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 65,396 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $77.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

