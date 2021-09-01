New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.21 Million Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after purchasing an additional 561,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $10,245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 711.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 272,754 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.