New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,095 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

CF opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

