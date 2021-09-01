New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 446.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 14.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 605,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,313,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

KRNT opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $134.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.30 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

