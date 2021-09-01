Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,075.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.72), with a volume of 53343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,025 ($13.39).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a market cap of £973.65 million and a P/E ratio of -186.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 939.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 833.07.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

