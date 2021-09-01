Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,836 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 40.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

