Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Up 7.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.81. 49,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,066,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.