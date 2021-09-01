Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,732,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 391,849 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $91,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. 412,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,477,208. The company has a market capitalization of $248.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

