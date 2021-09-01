Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.04. 31,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,234. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

