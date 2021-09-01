Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $27.12 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,382 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $27,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 168,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,198. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

