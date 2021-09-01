Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40.36 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,014 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $40,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Copart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.24. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

