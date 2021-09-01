Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,453 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $32,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.09. 198,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

