Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $29,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,229. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.41 and a 200 day moving average of $291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.06.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

