Nordson Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,664% compared to the average volume of 107 call options.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $238.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

