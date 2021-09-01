Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $100,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,470.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,460.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3,315.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

