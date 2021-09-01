Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.44. 1,883,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

