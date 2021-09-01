NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 227.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,971 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of NortonLifeLock worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

