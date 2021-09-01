Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post $160.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.10 million and the highest is $234.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $6.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,362.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $932.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

