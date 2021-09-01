Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 1,386 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,858.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08.

NVAX traded up $13.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,091,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.26. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

