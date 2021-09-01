NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $46.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in NRG Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

