NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NVEE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.11. 793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,737 shares of company stock worth $7,758,421 over the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

