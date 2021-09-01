Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Trading Up 0.9%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 142,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 313,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 306,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

