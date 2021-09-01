Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.69.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $353,588.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,747.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,132 shares of company stock worth $52,590,856. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

